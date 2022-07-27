Governor Dave Umahi's younger brother has gotten a new appointment from the Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Augustine, the younger brother of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, for initial term of four years with effect from July 6.

Umahi was one of the three persons appointed into Parastal Agencies as executive officers by the President on Wednesday, according to state-issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Also announced in the statement was the appointment of Tijjani Kaura as the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, PM News reported.

He is to serve for an initial three years term with effect from July 18.

Buhari approved the appointment of 2 others

According to the statement, Buhari also approved the renewal of the appointment of Capt. Junaid Abdullahi as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), for a final term of four years with effect from September 22.

The statement said:

“The president congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.”

President Buhari appoints acting FRSC corps marshal, Dauda Biu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has gotten a new acting Corps Marshal following the retirement of Mr Boboye Oyeyemi.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Mr Dauda Biu as the acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC.

Biu’s appointment was announced on Monday, July 25 by his predecessor, Mr Oyeyemi at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

