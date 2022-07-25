The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) will now be headed by Mr. Dauda Biu on an acting basis

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has gotten a new acting Corps Marshal following the retirement of Mr Boboye Oyeyemi.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Mr Dauda Biu as the acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC, DailyTrust reported.

Biu’s appointment was announced on Monday, July 25 by his predecessor, Mr Oyeyemi at the FRSC headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, Legit.ng gathered that Biu’s appointment took effect since on Sunday, July 24.

FRSC board lauds Biu's appointment

Meanwhile, Biu’s appointment was lauded by the FRSC board chairman, Malam Bukhari Bello as he wished him a successful tenure urging him to continue in the pace and legacy his predecessor left behind.

He urged the new acting Corps Marshall to be tenacious in his duty and should also leave no stone unturned.

Biu in reaction to his appointment expressed his appreciation to the FRSC management and President Muhammadu Buhari for entrusting him with the responsibility of steering the ship of the FRSC.

He, however, pledged his undoubted loyalty and commitment to the FRSC as well as to the service of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Biu's journey to FRSC apex position

Biu’s stint in the FRSC began in 1988 when he first joined working in several departments.

Prior to his new appointment, Biu was in-charge of the Finance and Accounts, at the FRSC headquarters.

Biu holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University and was the Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Finance and Accounts in 2014 before becoming the DCM in 2016.

The former Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi retired from service on Sunday, July 24.

FRSC issues drivers license to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

In another development, Nigeria's former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has been issued a new drivers' license in Abuja.

After the renewal, the former president commended the FRSC, adding that he was satisfied with the agency's services.

Jonathan also noted that there were no more shortcuts in the processes for the acquisition of the national driver’s licence.

