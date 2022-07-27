President Muhammadu Buhari has yet again been put on his toes as regards civil service affairs

At present, the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation is vacant following the dismissal of embattled Ahmed Idris

Meanwhile, civil society groups have urged the head of civil service to abide by the stipulations guiding the civil service and ensure immediate replacement

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has expressed concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari's delay in appointing a new substantive Accountant-General of the Federation.

This is up on the heels of the controversial ouster of Ahmed Idris as the AGF following an alleged N109 billion theft.

Comrade Ogakwu Dominic and his fellow comrades during the press briefing at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) building in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, July 27, the President of CSGGG, Comrade Ogakwu Dominic called on the Head of Service to uphold the public service statutory stipulations and announce a new AGF.

Citing the stipulations of the statutes as contained in the civil service rule, Comrade Ogakwu said:

"Pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Extra-Ministerial Department/Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Parastatals, Agency, Commission and Government-owned company, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer must handover to the next most senior Officer of the establishment, as long as the officer does not have any pending disciplinary matter.

"Outgoing Heads of Extra-Ministerial Department, Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions and Government-owned Companies, are not allowed the discretion of choosing the officer to whom they would handover”

Group calls for due diligence in selecting new AGF

Comrade Ogakwu in his statement noted that the current head of service, Folashade Yemi-Esan who assumed office on 28 February 2020 was also a beneficiary of the civil service statutory regulations.

He, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other appropriate authorities to do the needful and appoint a new AGF which should be the most senior director in the ministry of finance.

He said:

"The right thing to do in this case, is for the most senior director in the Federal Ministry of Finance, to be redeployed to the Office of the Accountant-General as the acting accountant general of the federation, pending when a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation would be appointed."

EFCC AGF Ahmed Idris Over N80bn Fraud

Legit.ng recalled that the embattled ex-AGF, Ahmed Idris, was on Monday, May 16, arrested by the operatives of the EFCC.

The anti-graft commission said Idris was arrested over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

Idris, according to the EFCC, was arrested after failing to honour the invitations extended to him over the alleged fraudulent acts.

Alleged N90bn theft: Ahmed Idris implicates top government officials

Meanwhile, the investigation into the fraud allegation against the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris has taken a new dimension.

A preliminary investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered new facts.

However, the EFCC has denied the embattled Ahmed Idris has investigation will continue with some of his associates on the watch list.

