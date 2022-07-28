Augustine Umahi, a younger brother to Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state, has rejected the appointment offered him by President Buhari

The president had appointed Umahi to serve as the secretary of RMAFC for an initial term of four years, effective from Wednesday, July 6

Rejecting the appointment, Umahi said the position is still vacant, and anyone interested should approach the Ebonyi state governor

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Augustine Umahi has reportedly declined his appointment as the secretary of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, July 27, approved the appointment of three people into three government agencies as executive officers.

Among them is Umahi, who was to serve as the secretary of RMAFC for an initial term of four years with effect from Wednesday, July 6.

However, Umahi, who is the younger brother of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, in a statement on Thursday, July 28, in Abakaliki, said he had declined the appointment, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“I am honestly humbled by this show of love but regret to inform you that I declined the appointment.

“This is because it is best for job seekers, retired civil servants or anyone who loves the job.

“I am also convinced that at my age and work experience, it is not in doubt that I know what I want in life.

“Anyone interested in the position should not hesitate to approach our indefatigable governor to do the needful. This is because to my knowledge, the position is still vacant."

How Umahi dropped senatorial ticket for elder brother

Umahi won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Ebonyi South Senatorial District held on May 28, 2022.

He was reported to have relinquished his senatorial candidacy to the governor, who failed to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.

The party has, however fixed a re-run of the primary for July 31 in compliance with a Federal High Court ruling that the governor could not hold the ticket.

