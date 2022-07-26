The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu played host to Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Matawalle and other APC chieftains in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state and his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, July 26, in Abuja.

Kashim Shettima, the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling party, and Iyiola Omisore, the APC national secretary, were also present at the meeting in the Abuja residence of Tinubu, TheCable reported.

El-Rufai, Matawalle, others visited APC presidential candidate Tinubu in Abuja. Photo credit: @thecableng

Source: Twitter

Details of the meeting are not available at the time of filing this report. It, however, came amid rumours that Governor El-Rufai was unhappy with Tinubu for picking Shettima as his running mate.

It was speculated that the APC leadership was trying to manage the issue so that it won’t blow open like that of the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, is currently at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, who announced Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor, as his running mate.

2023: Shettima finally reveals who APC governors wanted to be Tinubu’s running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mounted pressure on their state counterpart, Babagana Zulum, asking him to seek to be the vice presidential candidate of the party.

The APC vice presidential candidate of the APC, Shettima, said this on Wednesday, July 20, during a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shettima told the president to appreciate Governor Zulum for spurning “recurring mention” of him and pressure from his governor colleagues to bid for the vice presidential ticket. Details of the closed-door meeting between President Buhari Buhari and Shettima were disclosed in a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Source: Legit.ng