A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has penned down a touching message to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's courage.

In a message seen by one of Tinubu's supporters, Imran Muhammad, Momodu noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential flagbearer has an uncommon audacity and courage, having through a lot.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine said God definitely loves Tinubu to have seen him through his ordeals.

The message read:

"Tinubu has an uncommon audacity. I believe his bravery has taken him beyond his own imagination.

"A man who has survived too many tribulations like him cannot be an ordinary soul. God must love him dearly and extraordinarily. He has fought many battles that he won, spectacularly."

The same message was shared on Facebook by one of Tinubu's allies, Joe Igbokwe, on Tuesday, July 26.

