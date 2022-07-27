The campaign organisation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied claims that the document leaked on social media is the real manifesto of the APC stalwart

According to some of the leadership of the campaign group, the document was just a mere draft from friends

It was gathered that the leaked document is the same as the one that surfaced on social media some few weeks back

The standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently caught in the mix of controversy again.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, a document containing the manifesto of the APC stalwart surfaced online yet again just after two months when the same document was leaked.

Legit.ng gathered that the camp of the former Lagos state governor has since debunked the originality and authenticity of the said document.

Following the first leak of the document, the TCO Director of Media and Communication, Bayo Onanuga stated that the document was a mere draft of Tinubu’s agenda if eventually he emerges as the next president of Nigeria.

It was gathered that the ‘fake’ is titled “My Vision for Nigeria, which contained a 28-page programme agenda.

The document was reportedly prepared by the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Olufemi Pedro, and the Legal Director of the Tinubu Campaign.

Some of the highlights of the manifesto comprise job opportunities, improved security, economic transformation as well peace, justice, and equity.

Tinubu campaign team denies originality of leaked manifesto

Confirming the incident of the leaked manifesto, Onanuga reiterated that it was the same as the one that was leaked on social media some few weeks back.

He said:

“We have said it for the umpteenth time that it is not our manifesto. It is the same old viral document that people are still sharing as Tinubu’s manifesto."

Also confirming the fakeness of the alleged manifesto, Mr Babatunde Ogala whose signature was contained in the manifesto said it was just a draft made up by friends.

He said:

“It is not Tinubu’s manifesto but personal input by a group of friends. How it found its way into the media is what I don’t know.

“It becomes a manifesto when it is eventually put together and doesn’t carry anybody’s name but the candidate’s imprint.”

Source: Legit.ng