Atiku Abubakar is serious about taking over the leadership of Nigeria in 2023 with working plans for the country

The PDP's presidential candidate said he will grow Nigeria's GDP and exports by encouraging investment in the agricultural sector

Atiku added that in 100 days after becoming president, he will roll out funds to the tune of US$10 billion for a start to achieve this

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has demonstrated that he has his well-thought plans to make Nigeria work when and if he becomes the next president.

In fact, one of Atiku's media aides, Eta Uso, noted in a tweet on Tuesday, July 26, that his principal "is the only man with a plan", adding that with him, the country "can never go wrong."

Atiku said he will fight insecurity so that investments can thrive in Nigeria (Photo: @atiku)

Uso made this remark after the former vice president gave a detailed response to AbuAmmar Abdullahi, a keen supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his plan to grow Nigeria's agricultural sector.

Abdullahi in a tweet said if he had an opportunity during a recent interview, he would have asked Atiku how he plans to develop Nigeria's GDP and export through the sector.

Reacting, Atiku said if given the mandate in 2023, he will start by restoring investors' confidence in Nigeria's economy, so that they take risk and invest capital especially in the non-oil sector.

According to him, this can be achieved by being more consistent and coherent in economic policies as policy flip-flops sends investors away.

Atiku added that he will also fight fighting insecurity. As he put it, "Investment is a coward animal and fears conflicts and insecurity."

Secondly, the PDP bigwig projected that within the first 100 days in office, he will unveil an Economic Stimulus Fund with an initial investment capacity of approximately US$10 billion.

He explained that the fund will support private sector investments in infrastructure and prioritize support to agriculture, manufacturing and the MSMEs across all the economic sectors because they offer the greatest opportunities for achieving inclusive growth.

The northern politician went on to state that in the agricultural sector, his administration shall elevate irrigation to a top policy priority and support both small holder and commercial farmers to cultivate at least 10% of the potential irrigable land.

Read Atiku's full response in the tweets below:

