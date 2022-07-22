Eta Uso, the special assistant on new media to Atiku Abubakar, believes that the PDP presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election has an excellent plan for the power sector.

Power sector

According to one of Uso's tweets on Friday, July 22, Atiku has an excellent plan for the power sector.

The media aide to PDP's presidential candidate noted that his principal could not achieve the feat as a vice president during the Obasanjo-led administration.

He said:

"It’s clear he will do it as president. He has the roadmap from start to finish, and he has said it out here on the Arise TV interview."

Atiku said while he was the vice president, the total generation in the power sector was about 4000 megawatts, adding that the federal government at the time initiated the building of nine additional power stations.

Quoting one of Atiku's remarks during the live interview, the media aide tweeted:

“I don’t think Chief Obasanjo has a better person to support than myself, because I have his legacy to continue.”

Duplicated agencies

As contained in a tweet by Uso, Atiku decried what he described as duplicity of agencies in the current federal government.

The tweet read:

“The agencies of the federal government are just too many and they are duplicating themselves.” #AtikuOnAriseTV about running a lean government."

Technology

He went on to state that the PDP's presidential flagbearer "has also shown for the umpteenth time that he is a lover and embracer of tech. His reference...to his implementation of the same at AUN further drives down this point."

Uso is certain as Atiku is so sound...a man who understands the issues and the solutions.

Imbalance in appointment

During the interview, Atiku also spoke on the fact that Nigeria at the moment has 17 security agencies and that they are all headed by one section of this country.

In his opinion, Atiku believes that this is a serious imbalance.

Passion for problem-solving

Saying that his aim is to fix problems in the nation, Atiku said on air that his driven by a passion to give back to the country.

Source: Legit.ng