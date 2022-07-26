Governor Nyesom Wike's alleged plan for the 2023 presidential election has been disclosed by one of his close associates

The unnamed close associate said the Rivers state governor will not work for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku

Nevertheless, the associate said Wike, being one of the stakeholders of the PDP, will not leave the opposition party

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has ruled out the possibility of working for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general elections, according to a report by Daily Independent.

The report cited a close associate of the governor as stating this on Tuesday, July 26.

A close associate of Governor Wike alleges that he will not back Atiku for the 2023 presidency. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Governor Wike will not dump PDP, says associate

The unnamed close associate further alleged that Governor Wike has made it clear that as a major stakeholder in the PDP, he won’t quit the party despite overtures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike's rift with Atiku started after the PDP presidential candidate picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate over him.

Atiku's choice of Wike has polarised the PDP as stakeholders who are loyal to the Rivers state governor have shunned some of the party’s activities, such as the unveiling of Okowa and the party’s campaign in the just concluded Osun governorship election.

In a recent interview, Atiku said he did not reject Governor Wike, but he chose Okowa because he wanted someone he could work with amicably.

He also maintained that it is his prerogative to choose his running mate just as he said the crisis in the PDP would soon be resolved.

I will soon speak on Atiku, PDP - Wike announces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Wike said he would soon break his silence on the recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor's media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, made this known in a statement on Saturday, July 23, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He stated that it has become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the main opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng