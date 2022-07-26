Governor Nyesom WIke of Rivers state and Atiku Abubakar might be meeting soon, Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said

Ortom said that the former vice president and PDP's 2023 presidential candidate has acceded to his advice to reconcile with Governor Wike

According to Ortom, he is ready to accept whatever materialises from the meeting between Wike and Atiku

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom on Monday, July 25, confirmed that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has heeded his advice to reach out to Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Speaking while fielding questions from journalists in Makurdi, Benue state capital city said Atiku is already meeting with Wike to seek ways to end the rift between them.

Ortom said Atiku is already in talks with Wike and both will be meeting soon. Photo: PDP, Samuel Ortom, Rivers state government

Source: UGC

Ortom had earlier noted that Atiku ignore the report of the PDP's committee for the nomination of a vice-presidential candidate for the party.

According to Ortom, the committee that he chaired had recommended that Atiku choose Wike as his running mate but the flag bearer of the party ignored the recommendation to select Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, responding to Ortom's accusation, Atiku said that the committee had made three recommendations for a running mate and he did not go away from their report.

He added that he choose his running mate for the 2023 election from the three nominations listed by the PDP committee.

Atiku to reconcile with Governor Wike

But speaking on Monday, he said Atiku has decided to heed his advice,

His words:

“I don’t want to answer questions on that again, my presidential candidate has acceded to my advice. I wouldn’t want to contradict my presidential candidate.

“Whatever happens rightly or wrongly, I accept it. We’re the same family; we will find a way of resolving our matter.”

PDP crisis: Governor Ortom opens up on recent discussion with Atiku over rift with Wike

Atiku Abubakar had reached out to Samuel Ortom to pacify Nyesom Wike, the governor of Benue state has said.

Ortom made this disclosure during an interview on the Good Morning Show of Arise Television on Thursday, July 21.

According to Ortom, reports that Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and other governors are planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party are false.

'We must look beyond politics to rescue Nigeria', Governor Ortom says as he meets Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party had been described as one with 'very clear credentials'.

The appraisal for Obi was made by the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, during a courtesy visit by the presidential candidate.

Ortom said he appreciates Obi's efforts in the quest to "Rescue Nigeria" and advised the former governor to meet with other presidential candidates for the possibility of their stepping down for him (Obi).

Source: Legit.ng