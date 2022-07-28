This time in the polity is a season where personal interest is above the will of the people and the political parties

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling APC has been contending with a gale of defections from top party chieftains and major stakeholders

Recent is Rauf Aregbesola's loyalist, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro who just joined the opposition PDP, after announcing his defection from the APC cited irreconcilable differences with Governor Gboyega Oyetola

Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, who served as Osun State Commissioner for Finance during the first term of ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola, Wednesday, July 27, announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Punch reports.

Bolorunduro, an ally of Aregbesola, had a running battle with the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, especially regarding state debt portfolio, and when the state government decided to subject some of the mega schools built by the previous administration to an integrity test.

Aregbesola's close associate dumps APC over differences with Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Source: Facebook

The commissioner gave his reason

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, where he disclosed he had dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP, Bolorunduro said the current ruling party in Osun state had gone beyond redemption with deceit, injustice and lack of fairness.

The ex-finance commissioner added that the leadership of the APC in the state had sidelined him to the extent that he was not involved in the matter concerning it even in his ward.

According to him, the decision to quit the APC was not for political patronage in his new party, adding that having consulted with his followers and families, it was agreed that he should move to the PDP.

He said:

“I have been in APC for eight years (after I left office) without any patronage, benefits or appointment, yet I worked for the party in the 2015 and 2019 federal elections. I can survive outside government and very well too.”

