Peter Obi recently said the 100 million unemployed Nigerians trapped in poverty are Labour Party's structures

Elements in APC and PDP have always dismissed the Labour Party as as party without strong structures across the country

In the past few weeks, Labour Party supporters have been holding townhall meetings to show their 'structures' to their rivals

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi's supporters are constantly reminded that their party, Labour Party (LP) does not have structures across the nation.

While Obi has constantly argued that the 100 million Nigerians living in poverty are his structures, his supporters have taken it a notch higher by mobilising themselves in various parts of the country to ensure they are fully on ground across the country.

Legit.ng shares 9 photos from various locations across the country, showing that the LP supporters mean business ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

1. Adamawa

Peter Obi Support Groups and Labour Party harmonisation meeting was held recently in Yola, Adamawa state.

Labour Party supporters meet in Adamawa state. Photo credit: @mazi_ikemba

2. Cross River

Labour Party and Peter Obi Support town hall meeting in Calabar, the capital Cross River state recently.

Peter Obi's supporters meeting in Calabar, Cross River state recently. Photo credit: @kano4obi

3. Kaduna

Labour Party members photographed at their meeting in Barnawa, Kaduna state recently.

Peter Obi's supporters meeting in Barnawa, Kaduna state ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @CHIDERA_1SAMUEL

4. Gombe

In Gombe, members of the Labour Party gathered to meet and strategise ahead of the 2023 polls.

Peter Obi's supporters in Gombe at a town hall meeting. Photo credit: @IgweOdyssey

5. Katsina

In the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, Katsina, the Labour Party town hall meeting for northwest zone was held and despite change of venue, the turn up was good.

Labour Party supporters met recently in Katsina. Photo credit: @PeterObiUpdates

6. Rivers

At the recent Labour Party town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, the crowd was so massive that the hall couldn’t contain the members.

Peter Obi's supporters in Rivers state thronged the venue of the town hall meeting in their thousands. Photo credit: @biggiman90

7. Akwa Ibom

A cross section of Akwa Ibom 'Obidients' had a twon hall meeting in Uyo recently to declare support for Obi.

Peter Obi's supporters in Akwa Ibom t a townhall meeting in Uyo. Photo credit: @AfiaUfot

8. Ondo

Ondo state coalition support group for Peter Obi met recently with a resolve to support the LP presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Peter Obi's supporters in Ondo meet and strategise ahead of 2023. Photo credit: @ugwu_herbert

9. Plateau

In Plateau, 'OBIdients' filled up the hall of a ward meeting in Jos South local government area of the north-central state.

Peter Obi's supporters in a ward in Jos South local government area of Plateau. Photo credit: @richefe4u

2023: Labour Party says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Recall that the national chairman of LP, Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Source: Legit.ng