Cristiano Ronaldo completed zero successful dribbles during Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign

Goalkeepers Alireza Beiranvand, Alisson Becker, and Vozinha all recorded more successful dribbles than the Portuguese captain

Portugal's Round of 16 defeat to Spain marked the end of Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup campaign ended in disappointment following Portugal's narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16.

The legendary forward left the pitch in tears after what was almost certainly his last appearance at football's biggest tournament, bringing an end to a remarkable World Cup journey that spanned two decades.

With Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of football's biggest prize officially came to an end. Photo by Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

While Ronaldo's legacy as one of football's greatest-ever players remains secure, some statistics from the 2026 tournament have generated widespread discussion, particularly one surprising attacking metric.

According to figures highlighted by ESPN, three goalkeepers completed more successful dribbles during the tournament than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo's unexpected World Cup statistic

Throughout his illustrious career, Ronaldo built his reputation on explosive pace, dazzling footwork, and an ability to beat defenders with ease. However, at the 2026 World Cup, those qualities were rarely on display.

According to Opta, the Portuguese captain failed to complete a single successful dribble across Portugal's five matches in the competition.

Even more remarkably, he reportedly did not attempt a single dribble throughout the tournament.

The statistic paints a picture of a player whose role has evolved significantly with age.

At 41, Ronaldo was primarily deployed as a penalty-box striker rather than the dynamic winger who terrorised defenders during his younger years.

Although he remained a goalscoring threat, Portugal often struggled to create attacking momentum, particularly in their crucial knockout defeat against Spain.

Three goalkeepers who outperformed Ronaldo

The statistic becomes even more striking when compared to several goalkeepers participating at the tournament.

Among those who completed more successful dribbles than Ronaldo were:

1. Alireza Beiranvand

The Iranian goalkeeper, known for his confidence in possession, managed to complete successful dribbles during Iran's World Cup campaign, finishing ahead of Ronaldo in the category.

2. Alisson Becker

Widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted goalkeepers in world football, the Brazilian shot-stopper once again demonstrated his comfort on the ball, recording more successful dribbles than the Portuguese icon.

3. Vozinha

Perhaps the most surprising name on the list is Cape Verde veteran Vozinha. Despite also being in his 40s, the experienced goalkeeper completed a successful dribble during the tournament, surpassing Ronaldo's total.

Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha made more dribbles than Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

The end of Ronaldo's World Cup dream

The statistic serves as a symbolic reminder of how much Ronaldo's game has changed over the years.

Once one of football's most electrifying dribblers, the Portuguese legend adapted his style to remain competitive deep into his career.

While that transformation helped him continue scoring goals well into his forties, it also meant sacrificing some of the attributes that made him famous.

Portugal's elimination against Spain ultimately brought an end to Ronaldo's lifelong pursuit of the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Despite winning five Ballon d'Or awards, multiple UEFA Champions League titles, a UEFA European Championship, and a UEFA Nations League crown, the World Cup remained the one major honour missing from his glittering collection.

Ronaldo set two unwanted records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported facts about Ronaldo's emotional farewell to the World Cup following Portugal's Round of 16 defeat to Spain, marking the end of his illustrious tournament career.

s the captain left the pitch in tears, the weight of missed opportunities hung heavily, leaving fans to ponder what could have been for one of football's greatest icons.

Source: Legit.ng