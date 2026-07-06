A young Nigerian wrote JAMB twice before gaining admission to study civil engineering at the University of Ibadan

COVID-19 delayed his resumption until 2021, and a drop in his 200L CGPA pushed him close to depression

He graduated with a top degree and was inducted into the Nigeria Society of Engineers after graduation

A Nigerian man, Arogbodo Mayowa Daniel, has shared his educational journey after successfully graduating with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in his dream course, civil engineering from the University of Ibadan.

The scholar, who was recently inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers, revealed that he had to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination twice because he initially missed the cut-off mark by 0.375.

A University of Ibadan graduate shares his academic journey after writing JAMB twice. Photo credit: Arogbodo Mayowa Daniel/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate gains admission in dream course

His first attempt at the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) came in 2018, when he scored 271. After calculating his aggregate score at 60.875, he fell below the cut-off mark for the University of Ibadan and did not secure admission.

Undeterred, the UI graduate returned the following year and scored 288 in the 2019 UTME, achieving 61 in the Post-UTME screening. That combination was enough, and he was offered admission in October 2019.

Sharing his struggles and milestones on his LinkedIn post, he said:

"Today marks exactly 4 months since I got inducted into Nigeria Society of Engineers, Looking back, all I can say is - Thank you, God - because it was not an easy ride at all."

"Ever since I was in junior secondary school, I knew that civil engineering was the career path I wanted, and this decision was influenced by my love for mathematics and Basic Technology. I did my first Jamb in 2018 and applied to study Civil Engineering at the University of Ibadan. I scored 271 in Jamb and 60 in Post-UTME, which gave me an aggregate of 63.875. To my surprise, the cut-off for Civil Engineering was 64.25, I was Just 0.375 below the cut-off, so admission was not possible that year. I was also unable to apply to other institutions because UI was the last school to complete its admission process."

"So I fastened my belt, read more, and prepared for 2019 JAMB. I applied for same course at the same university, but the result was different and my effort paid off. I got 286 in Jamb and 61 in Post-UTME - I was 4 point above cut-off and gained admission October 2019."

"Then it was time to resume school, but COVD-19 arrived and everything stopped until 2021. When I finally resumed, I was really excited to study my dream course. I intensified my reading and put in a lot of effort ensure the best result - and it worked. I finished 100L with a CGPA of 3.69/4, proud to see the reward of my hardwork. Then 200L came with its own difficulties; it was not as easy as 100L, I put in my best but my best wasn't enough, and my CGPA dropped, I felt so low that I almost fell into depression but God kept me."

"So I made sure 300l was better, maintaining my CGPA while also taking on a leadership position - representing my level as a member of the NICESA Representative Council (NRC), UI chapter, where I also served as Clerk. In 400l, I became the Deputy Speaker, balancing with my academics. Then to the glory of God, 500L came and the mission grew bigger - I was elected Speaker of NRC and also became the Chairman of the Final Year Brethren Commissioning for my Fellowship. Balancing everything with my final year project wasn't easy, but I came out a victor."

"Looking back at this journey, I have come to understand that setbacks are not stop signs, they are redirections, Missing that cut-off by 0.375 taught me resilience. Watching my CGPA drop in 200L and almost losing myself taught me that your lowest moment does not define you. Balancing leadership and academics across three levels taught me that discipline and purpose can carry you further than talent alone. Today , as an inducted member of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, I stand here not just with a certificate, but with every lessons learned along the way, and that is my greatest testimony. If you are still in the middle of your journey, still waiting, still trying, still holding on - please do not give up."

"B.Sc. Civil Engineering."

"Arogbodo Mayowa Daniel (GMNSE)"

"Second Class Honours (Upper Division)."

Reactions as UI graduate bags engineering degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to his post below:

Tutor Michael said:

"This is inspiring. ❤️ Well done and greater heights and achievements Sir. 🙏"

EKUNNIMO SAMSON DARE said:

"Congratulations to you, Mr Speaker... More wins in Jesus name."

Ebenezer Okediji said:

"Big Congratulations."

UI engineering graduate posts UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man has celebrated completing his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan and shared his admission experience.

The man announced the GPA he started with, and how he ended up with a Second Class Upper division.

Source: Legit.ng