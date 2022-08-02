Following preparations for the forthcoming general election, three major candidates across three political parties have declared their interest to contest for the presidential seat in 2023.

The candidates include Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) popularly known as Jagaban or BAT, an acronym from the first letters of his name, he served as a two-term governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007.

Another candidate is Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa who served as a two-time vice president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration. Atiku vied for the office of the president of Nigeria five different times ( 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019) since his entry into politics in 1989.

The third candidate is Peter Obi of the Labour Party whose followers refer to themselves as 'Obidients' and are said to be majorly littered all over the social media spaces.

Obi had served as a governor in Anambra state between 14 June 2007 and 17 March 2014 under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He later joined the Peoples Democratic Party in 2014 after he gained a new status as an advocate for good governance.

In 2019, he contested the presidential election as a running mate to Atiku under the PDP but the party lost to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Subsequently, in May 2022, obi joined the Labour party and became the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 election. He is cont5esting alongside Yusuf Ahmed-Datti as vice-presidential candidate in the race.

The Obidient movement

Since declaring his ambition to run for the presidency, Obi's campaign has been described as populist with most of his supporters emanating from the younger Nigerians who have nicknamed themselves Obi-dients.

According to most of Obi's supporters, they are on a mission to rescue Nigeria by taking the country away from the older generations whom they have accused of bringing the nation into its current 'dark' situation.

In a recent event organised by the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement and attended by Legit.ng, the supporters of the LP's presidential candidate released an anthem for their members.

Below is the anthem which was sung at the event that took in Abuja on Monday, August 1.

OBI-dient Movement (NCC) Anthem

Peter Obi is Our Driver

Labour Party is the Vehicle

Aso Rock is the Destination

We the People are the Structure

A New Nigeria is our desire

Our dream is POssible

We Are All OBI-dient

So help Us God!

