Names of Labour Party and its candidates were conspicuously missing in INEC's final list for governorship and house of assembly election in Ogun state

The party, in its reaction, said the error must be an administrative error, and its delegate will be in Abuja today, July 26, to complain to the electoral body's headquarters

However, the resident electoral commissioner in the state, Niyi Ijalaye, insisted that the party did not submit any detail to the commission

Labour Party’s name and candidates' names were missing in the list of candidates and political parties contesting in Ogun state in 2023.

As reported by Premium Times, the party’s name and candidate were missing in the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the poll in Ogun state next year.

13 parties to contest Ogun governorship election in 2023

The commission listed 13 parties to participate in next year's governorship election, while 26 would participate in the house of assembly polls.

Responding to a question on the list, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, said that the party’s absence on INEC’s list was an administrative error.

“We are going to Abuja tomorrow (Tuesday) to correct this,” said Mr Arabambi.

The state’s resident electoral commissioner, Niyi Ijalaye, said the party did not submit any candidate for the elections.

According to Ijalaye, the commission published what was forwarded to it from the headquarters in Abuja, meaning the error is from Labour Party.

