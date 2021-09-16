Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has revealed why he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The ex-PDP chieftain was officially welcomed into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, September 16

According to him, he was led to the APC by the Holy Spirit, adding that more governors of the PDP would soon dump the party

Aso-Rock, Abuja - One of the ardent critics of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode, has explained why he defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that Fani-Kayode, who was officially presented to President Buhari by the national chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, said his decision to dump the PDP was divine.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has finally defected to the ruling APC. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that he said that he was led by the Spirit of God in his decision and that he joined the APC to help for the unity of the country.

The former minister added that he was against anything that would cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

Vanguard also reported that Fani-Kayode revealed how he was instrumental to the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and Ben Ayade of Cross River state.

Fani-Kayode, who was a former spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council in 2015, said he had been a founding member of the APC, adding that he returned to the APC for the unity of the country.

He further stated he was currently wooing Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), and Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu) to also join the APC.

Source: Legit