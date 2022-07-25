A group has unveiled the first political summit for the ruling APC, PDP, Labour party and others ahead of the 2023 elections

According to the national coordinator of the group, the summit is aimed at bringing together the various political parties as well as the candidates for the greater good of Nigeria and Nigerians

The group however noted that President Muhammadu Buhari and other notable leaders would grace the occasion scheduled to hold in Abuja by September

A group under the aegis of Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN), has launched the first-ever political summit for Nigerians and political parties ahead of the 2023 general election.

The national coordinator of CABN, Dr. Ahmed Badanga confirmed this development through a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 25.

According to the leadership of the group, the upcoming Summit of Political Parties in Nigeria is scheduled to hold in September 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria with the Theme: "extracting a new set of Commitment & Agenda for a better prosperous Nigeria in the face of daunting challenges Road to 2023."

What the summit is all about

The leadership of the group noted stated that:

"It is a Summit to re-appraise our Democracy & Good Governance, the unprecedented challenges and the way forward.

"A platform for public presentation by Political Parties in Nigeria to unveil the documents outlining their Vision, Plans, Roadmap, Party Manifestos and Agenda for 2023-2027 to Nigerians, that will be uploaded in HCC-CABN Website/Digital Platform, accessible to citizens for tracking, monitoring of electoral promises by elected political leaders at all levels."

The aim of the summit

It further stated that:

"The Summit will bring together relevant government leaders/agencies, civil society organizations, support groups, private sector and stakeholders and leaders from all major political parties in Nigeria especially 2023 -Presidential, Governorship, National & States House of Assembly Candidates."

Expected participants

According to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, serving governors, among others.

Meanwhile, the Summit is in line with the Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria CABN's three major primary aims and objectives of advocating for good and quality leadership, Credible Election and Better Nigeria.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Big trouble for APC as ruling party, Tinubu face fresh suit

In another development, an Abuja-based lawyer, Osigwe Momoh, has sued the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The lawyer is suing the APC candidate and the ruling party for fielding the president and vice-president candidates of the party from the same religion.

In the suit, the lawyer sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing the name of the APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming coming elections for violation of the Nigeria Constitution.

