The 2023 presidential election may go into rerun with the emergence of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, a delegation of United States-based National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute, said on Friday.

According to them, the 2023 elections would be a departure from some of the political dynamics that defined previous polls in Nigeria.

The delegation of the NDI/IRI which visited Nigeria from July 13-22 and led by Secretary of State for Ohio, Frank LaRose, stated these while presenting its first joint pre-elections assessment statement to journalists in Abuja.

The institutes, which described Obi and Kwankwaso as a viable “third forces”, said their emergence as presidential candidates for the 2023 elections has excited many young Nigerians.

They said that “if a third party draws sufficient support, a runoff presidential election could be a real possibility for the first time since the transition to democracy, adding complexity to the 2023 elections.”

While maintaining that the 2023 elections present a significant opportunity to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy, the organisations observed that the 2022 Electoral Act enjoys a wide stakeholder support and has elevated public confidence in the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver democratic elections in 2023.

