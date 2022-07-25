The All Progressive Congress Muslim-Muslim ticket has continued to generate reactions in the polity

This time around, an Abuja-based lawyer has urged the nation's electoral body not to include Bola Tinubu's name on its list

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC after wide consultations, chose former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate

An Abuja-based lawyer, Osigwe Momoh, has sued the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Channels TV reports.

The lawyer is suing the APC candidate and the ruling party for fielding the president and vice-president candidates of the party from the same religion, Channels TV reports.

An Abuja lawyer is suing the APC over the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: @TinubuMediaS

Source: Twitter

The suit

In the suit, the lawyer sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing the name of the APC presidential candidate in the forthcoming coming elections for violation of the Nigeria Constitution.

The plaintiff claimed that the decision to pick the party’s presidential flagbearer and the running mate from the same religion (section) violates the principle and the spirit of the Nigeria Constitution.

The lawyer asked the court to stop INEC from publishing Tinubu's name

Osigwe, a human rights activist, requested the court to restrain INEC from publishing the candidate of the APC as a presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit.

The suit filed by the lawyer is the latest in the series of mixed reactions trailing the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the APC vice-presidential candidate.

