The presidential ambition of Peter Obi has received a boost as over 200 APC and PDP members defected to Labour Party on Monday, July 25

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Abu Tanko, said they were dissatisfied with the approach and policies of both the APC and PDP

Fanimi Oluwabusayo, the LP's FCT auditor who welcomed the defectors, said the party had come to deliver Nigerians from hardship

FCT, Abuja - Over 200 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the Labour Party in Abuja ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors were received by the LP at Gaube electoral ward on Monday, July 25, Daily Nigerian reported.

Hundreds of APC, PDP members join Labour Party in Abuja. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that they handed over their APC membership cards, posters, brooms and the umbrellas of the PDP to their new party leaders.

Why we dumped APC, PDP for Labour Party - Defectors

The defectors reported they decide to leave the APC and the PDP for the Labour Party in a bid to ensure true democracy thrives in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abu Tanko, who spoke on behalf of other defectors, said they were dissatisfied with the approach and policies of both the APC and PDP.

Labour Party will deliver Nigerians from hardship - Oluwabusayo

While receiving the defectors, Fanimi Oluwabusayo, the LP's FCT auditor, assured them that the party had come to deliver Nigerians from the hardship the two major parties had put them.

“Labour Party is coming with full force to change the narrative of democracy in the country.

“I want to enjoin Nigerian youths to go and verify our candidate and to also come out en-mass to vote for reliable candidate come 2023.

“Vote the Presidential candidate Peter Obi, his Vice Yusuf Datti Baba, Senatorial candidate for FCT Hajiya Ireti Kingibe, House of Representative Abuja South Madam Ohiomero Joy and Joshua Obika Amac/Bwari constituency.

“We enjoin you all to join this force and bring positive change and move Nigeria to a better height to end poverty and suffering in the country,” Oluwabusayo said.

2023: Peter Obi makes huge promise to Nigerians

Meanwhile, in a previous report, Peter Obi, said if elected as Nigeria's president in 2023, “within two years, massive development will span across the states and make border cities to be one”.

The former governor of Anambra state who spoke on Sunday, July 23, at the Matter Dei Catholic Church in Abia state emphasised the need to change the economy of Nigeria from consumption to production.

The Labour Party presidential flagbearer also advised Nigerian politicians to use public funds for the good of the people.

Source: Legit.ng