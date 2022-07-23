The opposition PDP has sent a strong message to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This time around the PDP is demanding the withdrawal of the former Lagos governor from the 2023 presidential race

According to the opposition party, Nigeria is disturbed by the video of the bishops who attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima, Tinubu's vice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to immediately withdraw from the race, Daily Trust reports.

According to the opposition PDP, Tinubu should quit the 2023 race for allegedly hiring ‘fake bishops’ to grace the unveiling of his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kassim Shettima.

PDP asks Tinubu to withdraw from presidential race over fake bishop hiring. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

PDP gives further reason

In a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, July 22, the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said Tinubu and the APC had committed a sacrilegious and fraudulent act, adding they have no moral ground to contest the poll.

He affirmed:

“The PDP, in the strongest term, condemns this profane and highly provocative act of desperation by the sinking APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The PDP chieftain maintained that Nigerians were “sickened by videos and pictorial evidence of known mechanics, bus conductors and fraudsters sacrilegiously dressed in fake bishop vestments and paid to endorse the unveiling of Asiwaju Tinubu’s widely rejected running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.”

He said the APC presidential candidate had lost the basic required leadership integrity and should not bother contesting.

Shocking revelation: Did APC hire bishops, priests to unveiling of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate?

The controversy over the alleged hiring of bishops and priests by the All Progressives Congress, APC, has continued to spread across the country.

Recall that images of bishops and priests had emerged on social media showing that some bishops and priests attended the unveiling ceremony despite the controversy surrounding the resolve of the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Tinubu had announced a former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

It's official: APC seals Muslim-Muslim ticket, as Tinubu unveils Shettima as running mate

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu have officially unveiled Senator Kashim Shettima as the party's vice-presidential candidate heading into the 2023 general elections.

Shettima's unveiling was held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 20.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the ceremony was attended by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng