Pete Edochie has broken his silence weeks after the death of actor Junior Pope and four others

The Nollywood star, in a short video, spoke about how Junior Pope's life was cut short in an unexpected way

Pete Edochie also appealed to Nigerians to pray for the actor's soul and let go of social media dramas

Nollywood celebrated actor Pete Edochie is the latest celebrity in the movie industry to mourn actor Junior Pope and four others who passed on in a boat mishap.

Edochie, who described the late Junior Pope as his son, said the actor's life was caught short in an unexpected way.

Pete Edochie hails E-Money for coming through for Junior Pope's kids. Credit: @peteedochie @jrnpope

The actor, who described the deceased as a gift to the world, also called on Nigerians to pray to God to accept the actor's soul and let go of social media dramas that have trailed his death.

He also acknowledged popular businessman E-Money for taking up the responsibility of taking care of Junior Pope's children.

"His life was cut short the way we never expected it; we shall all go someday, but not in this manner. I want to make a general appeal let us pray to God to accept the soul of Junior Pope and cut out the nonsense people have been putting out on social media. Let us allow his soul to rest. I am making an appeal. My son Junior pope was a gift to the entire world," Pete said in a video.

Watch video of Pete Edochie mourning Junior Pope

Reactions trail Pete Edochie's video about Junior Pope

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

eldersteveagbata:

"Give him eternal rest Oh Lord, let the things of eternal life shine upon him. May the soul of JP rest in peace. Amen."

apacino_mulla001:

"Thanks sir Rip to my Dad your best friend Ezechukwu Ragge."

rossyroyal__1:

"Forever a legend Pete. Thanks and God bless you. Rip Jnr Pope."

What Junior Pope's family said about obituary poster

In another report via Legit.ng, the late actor's obituary shared by his family on Friday, April 26, 2024, caused a stir online after he was not addressed as a husband on the flyer.

Junior Pope's family acknowledged it as an error on their part.

They further said it would be taken down and corrected accordingly.

