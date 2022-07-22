The ruling All Progressives Congress is faced with a major setback ahead of the 2023 general elections

This is as some prominent stakeholders of the party in Zamfara state staged a walkout of the camp and joined the opposition PDP

Earlier, thousands of APC members dumped for the PDP in Kebbi state citing injustice

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded a major setback.

This is as three strong members of the ruling party with thousands of their supporters defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Punch reports.

The defecting members

The three members of the party are: Salihu Maibuhu, Rabi,u Ilili and Abubakar Bargaja who were supporters of former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari.

They have announced their defection to the opposition PDP with thousands of their supporters, a situation that has dented the reconciliation process between Governor Bello Matawalle and Yari.

Reacting to the development, one of the defectors, Salihu Maibuhu, said they were not interested in the reconciliation process between Matawalle and Yari, as such they decided to join PDP.

Maibuhu said:

”We are not interested in Matawalle, Yari reconciliation and we have decided to defect to the opposition PDP in the state.

“We are not with Governor Bello Mattawalle and that was why we left the APC together with our supporters.

“We will however continue with our relationship with the former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari.”

Zamfara state APC spokesperson reacts

In his reaction, the spokesperson for the state chapter of Zamfara APC, Yusuf Idris, said the party was never moved by the defection to PDP even though they did not officially announce their defection.

Idris said:

“The APC has never been moved by their decision to defect even as they failed to officially inform the party of their move which was without any reason but self-aggrandisement.

“Just as they left the APC, we are happy that the ruling party has continued to receive and welcome more defectors in the state and keeping it ahead of other political parties.”

