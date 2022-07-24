On Sunday, July 17, Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), emerged winner of the Osun gubernatorial election

After a long battle fought, he was awarded the Certificate of Return from the nation's electoral body, INEC

In a new development, Dr. Deji Adeleke has threatened to criticise the government of his brother if he fails to deliver to the people of Osun state

On Sunday, July 24, Dr. Deji Adeleke, the elder brother of Osun Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, threatened to criticise him if his government derails.

Deji, a business magnate and Pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun made this assertion at the 8th undergraduate and 4th postgraduate convocation of the institution on Sunday, The Nation reports.

Dr. Deji Adeleke and Osun State Governor-elect H.E Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke today at the 8th Convocation of the prestigious Adeleke University Ede. Photo credit: @IfedolapoOsun

Source: Twitter

Ademola Adeleke attended the event

The Governor-elect was one of the dignitaries that attended the convocation, The Punch also reported.

He faulted the poor leadership style of political office holders and Nigerians who sell their votes during elections.

The Pro-Chancellor maintained that citizens who collect money to install a leader lack the moral standing to complain or hold political office holders accountable during their administration.

Dr. Deji opined thus:

“I told the Governor-elect (my brother) and his colleagues I said ‘you’re lucky because you don’t have any godfather to refund any money to, so whatever people contributed for your election, it’s a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better State, so you and your colleagues are not under any pressure, the only thing you need to do out there is to go and serve the people’.

“And I threatened them that I will be the first to call a press conference if I see things going wrong with his government. I will be the first to alert the world that your Governor (Senator Ademola Adeleke) is derailing.

"I’ve told him and his team not to allow anyone that is not ready to serve or who is looking for money to steal from the poor people into their team, Osun is a very poor State.”

According to him, followership that cannot hold the government accountable portended danger for the future, noting that his brother would have lost the July 16 poll after 45 members of the National Youth Service Corps did not show up at their designated polling units.

