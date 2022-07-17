Davido was beside himself after his uncle Ademola Adeleke was declared the next governor of Osun state following the weekend election in the state

A video from the celebration that has gone viral showed the moment an excited Davido hailed his father Adedeji Adeleke as the real Jagaban

However, his father was quick to caution him, an action that has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians hailing the singer’s dad

It seems Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, is the biggest winner in the recent Osun election, which took place on Saturday, July 17, which saw his younger brother Ademola Adeleke emerge winner of the election.

A viral video showed an excited Ademola going as far as prostrating for his older brother (Adedeji) after he was announced the election winner.

Davido hails his dad. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The video also showed Davido happily declaring his father the real Jagaban, a title belonging to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, Davido’s dad immediately cautioned him in the video as the singer kept quiet.

See the video below:

Internet users react to the moment Davido called his father, the real Jagaban

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Twitter, see them below:

betsmane:

“Who saw where Davido called his dad “the real Jagaban” after his uncle’s victory and he got cautioned immediately.”

moflixzzy:

"The dad scolded him with hand gesture."

obiora:

"I did!!!! I swear the man shout am down Davido quiet straight ."

morgates1:

"Saw it too and the father cautioned him immediately."

oladimehji:

"He wan cast person wey dey do lowkey."

nursendima:

"All I see there is respect. Some people won’t still listen to their dad but this family sha have shown respect and unity in every aspect."

Portable shades Davido for unfollowing him over Osun election

Before the Osun state governorship election, there was a drama between Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, with the two massively backing their preferred candidates.

In the video, Portable, also known as Idamu Adugbo, shaded Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram because of their political differences in Osun state.

Portable in the Yoruba language said he is not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father a wealthy man, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

Source: Legit.ng