The governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said that the reason the state government is owing salaries and cannot pay pensioners is that a lot of Osun State’s money is taken to Lagos.

Adeleke disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Adeleke the governor-elect of Osun State after scoring the majority of votes cast in the governorship election in the state.

Senator Ademola Adeleke says the reason the state government is owing salaries and cannot pay pensioners is that a lot of Osun State’s money is taken to Lagos.

Source: Instagram

He said:

“I said it before that paying salary is not an achievement; if people work, you must pay them. What you bring to the table to improve the economy, the IGR is what you can call achievements. When I was debating with Governor Oyetola, the outgoing governor, I said paying salary is not an achievement; have you improved the economy?

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“What I will do is that I will work with pensioners, retirees; sit together with them and have a meeting. Okay this is the money they are owing you and everything. Why they cannot pay you is that a lot of our money is going outside; what I mean is that a lot of our money is taken to Lagos or somewhere. So I will block those leakages.”

Source: Legit.ng