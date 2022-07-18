Reactions have continued to trail Ademola Adeleke's emergence as Osun state governor-elect

The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, maintained that Adeleke's victory is a test case for the PDP in 2023

Meanwhile, the governor noted that the PDP is ready to take over the helms of affair in the forthcoming general election

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke over his victory in last Saturday’s, July 16, governorship election in Osun state, saying it is an indication of what to expect in the 2023 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, July 17, declared Senator Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the just concluded Osun gubernatorial election.

Adeleke, with a total vote of 403,371, defeated his closest rival and incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 375,027 votes.

Governor Diri congratulates Ademola Adeleke on election victory. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

In a reaction shortly after the announcement, Governor Diri, who was the chairman of the PDP national campaign council for the election, told newsmen at the country home of the Adeleke's in Ede that the victory was a massive one for the party and the candidate, Leadership report indicated.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Governor Diri congratulates Adeleke

Governor Diri, who congratulated the Osun state governor-elect, said despite the wide acceptance and popularity of the candidate, the God of a miracle that brought him to power in 2020 in Bayelsa state is still much alive to deliver the Osun election to PDP.

He affirmed:

“I am here in Ede with my colleague, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and my very senior colleague, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki. We have been here to support our brother. If you will recall that on the day of our mega rally, I sang a song, and the song says ‘power belongs to God."

Gov Diri speaks on PDP's plan for 2023

Governor Diri described the victory as the will of the people and a statement of intention by the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election, saying the “PDP is coming.”

He opined thus:

“You see, we came in here to campaign and after the campaign we stayed back here with him and from the day of campaign, I clearly told him that there was an organic support for the candidate and for the party, and it has been so proven.

"Let no man play the role of God. And I have also told you that this election is not only for Osun State, this election was a national election, this election was a test election for 2023. I warn you PDP is coming in 2023.”

Osun guber result: Peter Obi hits back at critics, sends message to Adeleke, Lasun Yusuff

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has sent a congratulatory message to Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect in Saturday's election.

According to reports, Obi commended the LP candidate in the race, Lasun Yusuff, who came fifth, noting that the poll was not a verdict on the fate of the LP in the 2023 elections.

The former Anambra state governor was responding to critics mocking the party that the Obidient movement only has numbers on social media.

Source: Legit.ng