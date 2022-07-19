Although Ademola Adeleke has been declared the winner of the Osun governorship election, the governor-elect has some scores to settle in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Adeleke's rival in the PDP's primary, Prince Dotun Babayemi, is known to have filed a lawsuit at the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo state capital over his candidature.

Adeleke's victory is threatened with a lawsuit from his PDP rival

The PDP chieftains loyal to Adeleke are worried that if not handled wisely and promptly, the case might endanger his victory.

These chieftains who spoke on Monday, July 18, with Punch on the issue are Osun acting PDP chairman, Adekunle Akindele, the director of media, Osun PDP, Oladele Oluwabamiji, and the secretary of the PDP legal committee, Hashim Abioye.

Part of what Adeleke's camp is afraid of is that some external forces might take advantage of the issue and truncate his hard-fought victory.

Oluwabamiji, speaking about this rather worrisome matter, said:

“My take is that any member of our party that is aggrieved is constituting some kind of danger, not to mention court cases.

“Grievance of major gladiators is enough as admittance of danger. I am aware that our leaders are not sleeping over it. They are still talking to Prince Dotun Babayemi and others in the party, not minding our victory at the polls. We are always better together. We are not taking anyone for granted.

“We believe everyone should come on board now so we can have a seamless administration; so that we can deliver our promises to the good people of Osun State. You know we cannot do that on the platform of rancourous relationship as a political party.”

