Singer Davido has given thanks to God for the victory his family recorded at the just-concluded Osun guber election

In a tweet on Wednesday, July 20, the singer explained that his family name and music career were on the line

Davido, however, congratulated his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, for receiving his certificate of return from the INEC

For popular Nigerian singer Davido, it is victory at last. The singer penned a victory message on Twitter immediately after his uncle and Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Davido, in the tweet, explained that the Adeleke family put their name on the line for this election He added that his music career was also on the line.

Davido's uncle has received his certificate of return, and the singer is glad Credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

He described the whole process as a “long battle fought”. But, according to him, the whole exercise was just God testing if the family believed in Him, but he said the family had faith.

Davido congratulated his uncle for finally getting his certificate of return from the INEC as he said he felt victorious. He also announced that, for him, “it is back to the studio”.

Check out his tweet below:

Davido's fans celebrate with him

andykhay4:

"God will continue to bless you OBO for everything you do 00"

Tkinzystar:

"Imole!!!! I was low key scared coz this would tamper with the ginger the youths have. Thank you Osun ♥️"

Juicceyy:

"Victory at last, congrats to the Adeleke Family"

waytoosleek:

"Future Governor of Osun OBO "

FinoRealest:

A good one for the adeleke’s . May God give him wisdom of leadership to fulfill all his campaign promises.

Singer Davido apologises to INEC over outburst

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the singer hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for finally presenting the certificate of return to his uncle and Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, July 20, the singer also apologised for earlier calling the agency out on Twitter over the delay in the certificate presentation.

The singer quoted the news of the presentation of the certificate of return to his uncle and said the commission did well and told them not to be angry for his earlier outburst.

Source: Legit.ng