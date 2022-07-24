There is a viral claim that two presidential candidates are thinking of endorsing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The news was broken online by Joe Igbokwe, an ally of the APC's presidential candidate, on Sunday, July 24

However, Igbokwe's comment did not come with a tone of certainty as he did not reveal the names of the candidates nor their political parties

Naturally, the expectation is that there will be a lot of political intrigues bordering on preparation for the 2023 elections by politicians and parties.

Part of these dramas will play out as alignment and re-alignment by desperate politicians who intend to win big from whatever goodies the next general elections have to offer.

Igbokwe said two presidential candidates are thinking of endorsing Tinubu (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

At the moment, an unconfirmed report from Joe Igbokwe, a prominent ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has it that at least two presidential candidates are considering the option of endorsing the former Lagos governor.

Igbokwe who did not give the names of the candidates and their political parties spoke on what might come across as a rumour to some.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His post read:

"I hear with one ear that two presidential candidates are considering endorsing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the good of the commonwealth."

Big men things: Atiku throws huge challenge to Bola Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has challenged Tinubu.

The challenge thrown to Tinubu by Atiku followed the former's reaction to some of the claims by the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate during a recorded interview with Arise Television on Friday, July 22.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe, the PDP presidential candidate he doubts Tinubu would be able to be as articulate and mentally present as he (Atiku) did during his interview.

He added that until Tinubu did that, then they can have proper discussions on the same wavelength.

His words:

We would like to challenge Bola Tinubu to subject himself to an hour-long interview, like the Waziri did, and if he is able to be as articulate and mentally present as our candidate, then he can talk.

"Until then, we will only want to remind him and his yes men that they are not in a position to point fingers when they have not sat on the hot seat."

Source: Legit.ng