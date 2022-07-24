Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, July 23, gave Atiku Abubakar a history lesson on Nigerian politics

In a statement on Saturday, the APC's presidential candidate alleged that Atiku wanted to become MKO Abiola's running mate in 1993

Tinubu who slammed Atiku stated that the latter is the same person kicking against the Muslim-Muslim collaboration now

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slammed Atiku Abubakar over his recent comment on the All Progressives Congress Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

According to Tinubu through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Saturday, July, 23, Atiku is using the religious issue as a political strategy.

In a statement released by Rahman, Tinubu stated that Atiku lied by saying that he dropped him in 2007 because they are both Muslims.

Tinubu claimed that Atiku wanted to MKO Abiola's running mate (Photo: @atiku, @tsg2023)

Tinubu said the same Atiku who is now speaking against the Muslim-Muslim collaboration of the APC fought hard to become MKO Abiola's running mate in 1993 and did not see anything wrong in then.

The statement partly read:

“Atiku has no business raising the issue of a Muslim-Muslim ticket except as a hypocrite. Perhaps he believes people have forgotten his antics during the 1993 election. After he woefully lost his bid to be the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, what did he do?

He canvassed and lobbied harder than anyone to become the running mate to late Chief MKO Abiola. When it benefitted him personally, Atiku did not see anything wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket. He saw everything right in such a ticket as long as he was on it.

“We are saddened to see such a man become unhinged from the truth. So obsessed is he with his quest for office, Atiku is willing to render any form of untruth if he thinks it might gain him a single vote. Atiku may want to be President. However, all he has shown is that he is pathological.”

