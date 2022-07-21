Earlier, pastors and Bishops from different Christian denominations showed up at the venue of the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Their presence has generated heated debate in the polity as the Christians Association of Nigeria disowned them

In a new move, the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), called on the leadership of the APC to reveal the identities of the pastors

Members of the Conference of Concerned Christians of Nigeria (CCCN), have accused the ruling party of assembling “fake” people as men of God, during the official unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kashim Shettima, The New Telegraph reports.

Consequently, CCCN has challenged the party to disclose the identities of the pastors, and their churches, in a bid to confirm their authenticity, or otherwise.

The event on Wednesday

It was with disbelief, and shock that dignitaries, including journalists, watched as some bishops and pastors lined up at the venue of the unveiling in Abuja, ostensibly to give the impression that the same faith ticket of the APC, has the backing of some Christians.

Christian Body reacts

Nonetheless, the Christian group maintained that the Muslim/Muslim ticket does not reflect the diversity, and secularity of the country.

In a statement jointly signed by its national president, Rev Bitrus Chollom, and national secretary, Pastor James Alkali, the Christian group warned that harsh judgement awaits those that seek to embarrass the Body of Christ, ostensibly for a mess of pottage.

Nonetheless, it vowed to make public the identities of all those involved, with a view to exposing all that transpired at the ceremony.

Tinubu asked to reveal the true identities of the clerics

Speaking on the development, the (CCCN) said:

“We challenge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to disclose to the world the identities of the so-called pastors and bishops, who were so unsure of themselves, by virtue of what transpired during the ceremony."

“To those involved, we advise you to repent of your evil outing, denounce the choreography that characterised the event, to serve as recompense."

