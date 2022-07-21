Some Nigerians have commenced the #BishopChallenge on Twitter to make jest of APC after the ruling party reportedly hired clerics for an event

Photos from the challenge have been nothing short of hilarious a day after the photos of the clerics sparked outrage on social media

The challenge has been trending on Twitter with thousands of retweets, shares and likes for those participating

FCT, Abuja - Some young Nigerians have commenced what they tagged #BishopChallenge to mock the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The social media challenge was triggered by the photos and videos of alleged clerics at a recent APC even where the ruling party unveiled its vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, July 20.

Photos of alleged fake clerics at the APC event had sparked outrage across the country. Photo credit: @ekwulu

The photos of the clerics at the APC event in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja had earlier sparked outrage among some Nigerians.

But, some young Nigerians decided to see the funny side of it and began the challenge to mock the ruling party and its alleged hired clerics.

Some of the photos have been trending with many likes, shares and retweets.

Some of those participating in the challenge revealed that they are supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

A whole pan on his head...

Shettima's unveiling: Calabar-based cleric accuses APC of putting his name in 'Bishop list'

In a related development, a Cross River-based cleric, Apostle Ekapong Ubi, who was number 26 on the purported list of the hired bishops at the APC event in Abuja, has denied being among the clerics.

Apostle Ubi said:

“As I am talking to you now, I am at 8-Miles, Calabar, Cross River state and have not travelled to Abuja in the last three months.

“I am in Calabar. I never travelled. No call was put across to me by anybody either. I’m not aware and I am not an APC member. So they have decided to use that to collect money. God will judge them.

“I am calling on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to go after those fake people. It shows that if APC can go this way, the 2023 election is not safe for us.”

Alleged fake clerics: Dino Melaye laments over APC's desperation

On his part, Senator Dino Melaye has lamented over what he called the desperation of the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Kogi-born politician was reacting to the viral photos and videos of the alleged fake clerics at a recent APC event in Abuja.

Melaye stated:

“APC made in Taiwan Bishops exposed. What APC can not do does not exist. Reverend fathers do not wear cassocks outside Mass service. Desperation raise to power 1000.”

Source: Legit.ng