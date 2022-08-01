Lagos, Nigeria - Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the general elections of 2023, met with some governors from the party at his residence in Lagos on Monday, August 1.

Kassim Shettima, Tinubu’s running mate, was also present during the meeting, according to Channels TV.

APC Governors meet Tinubu and Shettima in Lagos ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @Abba_KSM

Source: Twitter

Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State were among the APC governors in attendance at the meeting.

Although the aim of the meeting has not been made public, it might have something to do with getting ready for the 2023 presidential elections.

