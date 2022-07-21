Finally, the Mr Michael Ohiani has been approved by the Nigerian Senate as the new substantive director-general of ICRC

Ohiani who initially held the position on an acting basis was confirmed by the red chamber on Wednesday, July 20

His confirmation was a sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari's letter to the upper legislative house for his appointment

FCT, Abuja - The upper chamber of the National Assembly (Senate) has confirmed the appointment of Mr Michael Ohiani as the substantive director-general of the infrastructure concession regulatory commission (ICRC).

Ohiani's appointment was announced on Wednesday, July 20 via a statement made available to Legit.ng.

ICRC DG, Michael Ohiani (middle) alongside SGF, Boss Mustapha (middle) during the 2022 AP3N investment summit. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

As contained in the statement, Ohiani's confirmation followed his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the Senate, and his subsequent screening by the Committee on Works in the upper legislative chamber.

President Buhari’s letter read in part:

“In accordance with the provision of Section 2] (1)(a) of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act, 2005, 1 am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Joe Aniku Michael Ohiani as Substantive Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.”

Ohiani before his appointment as DG ICRC

Prior to his appointment, Ohiani had served as the acting director-general of the commission following the demise of the late Chidi Izuwah who was until his death the director-general at the time.

During his stint as acting DG, Ohiani coordinated the PPP Resource Department which is saddled with the responsibility of harmonizing public and private expertise and resources in a bid to enhance development within the spectrum of instituting valuable projecting that set the tone for economic growth.

Ohiani has also supervised and managed the issuance of several Outline Business Cases (OBCs) and Full Business Cases (FBCs) for concession projects, some of which have received the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for commencement.

His other projects include the Nigerian Air project, the Onitsha River Port, Lagos Ibadan Rail e-Ticketing Concession, Device Management System, Revenue Assurance Solution (RAS) and a floating Dock for NIMASA, among others.

Ohiani's educational background, work experience

Mr Ohiani is a certified lawyer with two degrees in the profession which he obtained from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Edo State University Ekpoma, respectively. Mr Ohiani also has over twenty-three years of post-graduate experience.

He served as the Director of the Contract Compliance Department (CCD) between 2015 and 2016 after he had previously headed the legal unit of the commission from 2008 to 2015.

Until he joined ICRC, he was the Team Leader, Executive Unit at the Debt Management Office where he had various responsibilities including participation in bilateral negotiations and managing the projects for DFID support programmes.

‘Nigeria Safe for Investment’, Ohiani tells investors

In another development, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on Monday, July 4 hosted the Africa Public Private Partnership Network Investment summit in Abuja.

ICRC boss, Michael Ohiani at the summit declared that the agency already has 53 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects on the card.

He revealed that these projects are worth a whopping $22 billion as he urged foreign and local investors to invest in Nigeria.

