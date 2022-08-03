The presidency has confirmed the appointments of three permanent secretaries of the federal civil service

The permanent secretaries are Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Udom Okokon Ekenam, and Farouk Yusuf Yabo

President Muhammadu Buhari swear in the new appointees on Wednesday, August 3, before the Federal Executive Council meeting commenced

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, August 3, administered the oath of allegiance and oath of office on three new permanent secretaries of the federal civil service.

The President carried out the ceremonial task at the State House chambers before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting began, The Nation reports.

The appointmentwere made during he weekly FEC meeting (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Those whose appointments were confirmed are Lydia Shehu Jafiya (Adamawa), Udom Okokon Ekenam (Akwa Ibom), and Farouk Yusuf Yabo (Sokoto).

The appointments and confirmation was contained in a Facebook post by a presdiential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Among attendees at the meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Federal Civil Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Council (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Ministers at the meeting are those of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture Lai Mohammed and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Musa Bello.

Others are Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Communication and Digital Economy Professor Ali Pantami; Power Abubakar Aliyu; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Details emerge as Buhari gives appointment to prominent southeast governor’s brother, 2 others

President Buhari had appointed Augustine, the younger brother of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, for initial term of four years with effect from July 6.

Umahi was one of the three persons appointed into Parastal Agencies as executive officers by the President on Wednesday, according to state-issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Also announced in the statement was the appointment of Tijjani Kaura as the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority.

Source: Legit.ng