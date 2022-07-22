The federal high court in Abakaliki has denied Governor Dave Umahi a Senatorial ticket in the APC

According to Justice Fatun Riman, Governor Umahi was never an aspirant in the build-up to the primaries

The decision of the court meant Princess Ann Agom-Eze is the legitimate candidate of the APC

Ebonyi, Abakaliki - The sitting governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has lost out on his bid to become the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ebonyi South Senatorial district.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Governor Umahi lost out via a court verdict by the Federal High Court in Abakaliki.

The verdict of the federal high court in Abakaliki means Umahi won't be contesting any political position at the 2023 general elections. Photo: Governor Davi Umahi

Legit.ng gathered that the court ruling did not favour Governor Umahi after the got says it only recognises the candidacy of Princess Ann Agom-Eze.

Prior to the ruling of the court, the counsel to the governor, Roy Nweze Umahi had filed a suit against the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to validate and recognise the candidacy of the governor as the senatorial candidate of the APC.

A sequel to the application saw the legal team of Princess Agom-Eze approach the court on Tuesday, July 19 urging it not to recognise Governor Umahi’s Senatorial bid.

Umahi’s Counsel argued that the governor’s name should be recognised by INEC, hence the 1st winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial primary election which took place at Afikpo North Local Government Area, in the state.

Mr Austin Umahi (the governor’s younger brother), a contender, had withdrawn at the 2nd primary election conducted on June 9, 2022, wherein the governor was reported to have won unopposed.

Justice Fatun Riman while delivering the verdict made reference to section 115 of the Electoral Act 2022 which translates that Governor Umahi was never an aspirant and could not be involved in election or pre-election activities of the APC.

Making further reference to the above section of the Electoral Act, the governor did not obtain any form, nor did he participate in the primaries which automatically delegitimize him as a candidate of the APC.

Reacting, the Counsel to Mrs Agom-Eze, Barr Nwonu Nnaemeka, said his team’s argument was its client, upon the withdrawal of Austin Umahi from the primary, she should claim all her rights as regards the exercise, being the second runner-up.

