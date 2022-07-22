An application filed by Aida Nath Ogwuche for the amendment of an originating summons filed by a House of Representatives has been denied by the court

Francis Ottah-Agbo had prayed the court to disqualify Ogwuche's candidacy on the grounds that she did not resign her employment before emerging as PDP's candidate for the House of Representatives

Justice Abdu Dogo discredited the application by counsel to Ogwuche while insisting that the court would entertain the motion for amendment

A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue state has rejected the application by Kenneth Ikonne, a counsel to Aida Nath Ogwuche seeking an amendment to the originating summons filed by a House of Representatives member, Francis Ottah-Agbo.

Agbo who is an incumbent Member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State had filed a suit against Ogwuche, the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate for the seat before the court.

In the suit, Agbo had prayed the court to disqualify Ogwuche's candidacy on the grounds that she did not resign her employment with the Federal Inland Revenue Service 30 Days before contesting, as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act as amended.

Agbo, who doubles as the chairman of the House Committee on Narcotics and Drug came second at the just concluded PDP primaries.

He argued that his opponent only resigned her engagement with FIRS two days after she won the party's primary election.

According to the aggrieved lawmaker, who is also the spokesperson for the minority caucus in the House of Representatives, Ogwuche was also engaged by the Benue state government as the principal special assistant to the governor.

Agbo through his counsel, Anthony Malik (SAN), informed the court that Ogwuche did not also resign her appointment with Benue state 30 days before the primary election.

In his ruling, Justice Abdu Dogo discredited the application by Barr. Ikonne insisted that the court would entertain the motion for amendment.

According to Dogo, doing otherwise would be inimical to the principle of fair hearing and justice.

He further adjourned to July 28, for ruling on the motion brought before it and for commencement of the determination of issues canvassed thereof.

Source: Legit.ng