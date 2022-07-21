Earlier, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC formally presented his vice Kashim Shettima to the Nigerian public

This was however followed by a series of backlash as the Bishops who attended the ceremony were disowned by the Christian Association of Niger (CAN)

In a mix, one of the clerics in support of the move by the former governor of Lagos state maintained the Muslim-Muslim ticket is not a sin against God and noted God can use anyone to bring about the desired change Nigeria needs

As the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, unveils his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, clergymen who attended the ceremony opined that a Muslim-Muslim ticket was not a crime.

President Muslim- Christian Love Foundation, Abuja, identified simply as Prince, in a chat with newsmen, said God can use a pagan, pastor or anybody to fix the country, Vanguard reports.

A cleric during the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as Bola Tinubu's vice disclosed God can use anybody to fix Nigeria. Photo credit: @KashimSM

Meanwhile, Tinubu's choice of Shettima has generated heated debate in the polity as critics have stormed the media space to argue the need for a Muslim-Christian ticket.

Prince speaks more on the Muslim-Muslim ticket

Prince who is a Northern Christian argued that nothing was wrong with the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He advised Nigerians to be wary of religious leaders, noting that they have used them for so long.

The cleric stated that:

“My name is Prince. I am the President Muslim- Christian Love Foundation, Abuja. In this country we don’t need to bring war. If war breaks, it will consume everybody. God can bring a pagan, Pastor or anybody to fix Nigeria.

“God can bring any tribe, religion to fix Nigeria. It is not about religion. It’s not about Muslim-Muslim. It’s not about Christian-Christian."

Prince sends a message to Nigerians

He thereby urged Nigerians to embrace unity and work together for the greater good of the land.

The cleric affirmed:

“We should not be pry to religious leaders. They have spoiled us for too long. How many pastors have been helped by the religious leaders? How many times have they organized a peace summit/reconciliation summit?

“We should stop preaching hatred. We should preach peace, if Nigeria scatter everybody will suffer it.”

It's official: APC seals Muslim-Muslim ticket, as Tinubu unveils Shettima as running mate

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu have officially unveiled Senator Kashim Shettima as the party's vice-presidential candidate heading into the 2023 general elections.

Shettima's unveiling was held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 20.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the ceremony was attended by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

