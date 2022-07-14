The INEC has revealed that the AAC and NNPP are yet to upload the details of their governorship candidates on its nomination portal

The commission's spokesperson, Festus Okoye, while urging the two parties to do that before the deadline, disclosed that the portal would automatically shut down by 6pm on Friday, July 15

Okoye added that the commission has so far processed 6,995 nomination forms uploaded by political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that some political parties are yet to upload their governorship candidates' details on its nomination portal.

According to the commission, The Cable reported that the two major parties are the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

From the timetable for the 2023 poll as released by INEC on February 26, political parties are to upload the names of their governorship and state assembly candidates for the election by July 15.

INEC reveals it has processed 6,995 nomination forms on its portal

The commission's national commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, on Wednesday, July 13, said parties that have conducted primaries are expected to upload their candidates' details on the nomination portal from July 1 to July 15.

The electoral body said, so far, it has processed 6,995 nomination forms uploaded by 16-18 political parties for the constituency where they intend to sponsor candidates.

INEC urges AAC, NNPP to upload their candidates' details before Friday, July 15

"However, two political parties, the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal," the statement reads in part.

The INEC then reminded the political parties to upload their candidates' details before the deadline as it noted that the portal would shut down automatically once it clocked 6pm.

We have processed 1,662,987 pages of CTCs requests so far - INEC

Okoye added that the commission has been responding to requests for the true certified copies (CTCs) of documents that are arising mostly from party congresses, primaries and a combination of candidates.

It revealed that it had processed 1,662,987 pages of documents from the requests so far.

He added that 147 of the 476 requests processed in 5,646 pages are yet to be claimed by applicants, urging the litigants to come forward for the certified copies of the documents.

