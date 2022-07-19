The national chairman and secretary of the Nigeria Rescue Movement (NRM) have been suspended

Isaac Ude and Mohammed Idrissu were suspended by the party's national executive committee over allegations of forgery

Both officials of the party allegedly forged the signature of the party's presidential candidate, Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike

With barely seven months to the 2023 general election, the national executive committee of the Nigeria Rescue Movement (NRM), has suspended its national chairman, Isaac Ude and the national organising secretary Mohammed Idrissu.

Messers Ude and Idrissu were suspended by the committee for allegedly forging the signature of the party's presidential candidate, Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike.

the national chairman of NRM and its secretary have been suspended over allegations of signature forgery. Photo: NRM

Source: UGC

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, July 19, Senator Saidu Dansauda, the chairman of the party's Board of Trustees, berated the duo for the alleged criminal act.

The BoT chairman lamented the behaviour of the suspended national officers which he said was a gross violation of the mission of the party to rescue Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dansauda further urged the police to expeditiously investigate, arrest and arraign Messers Ude and Idrissu for undermining the integrity of the NRM.

Also speaking, the presidential candidate of the party narrated that the suspended national chairman and organising secretary allegedly conspired with one Pastor Osakwe to forge his signature.

Nwa-Anyajike said the duo carried out the criminal act after Osakwe paid them N20 million for the party's presidential ticket.

In a vote at the end of the NEC, party officials passed a vote of confidence on their presidential candidate, Mazi Nwa- Anyajike.

They urged the rank and file of the party to rally behind him to rescue Nigeria from the pangs of insecurity and hunger occasioned by the poor leadership of the APC government led by President Muhammad Buhari.

Osun election: APC chieftain reacts to Tinubu's alleged comment on Adeleke's victory

Elton Onwu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress had said that the outcome of the Osun election is not a determinant of the 2023 general polls.

Onwu also claimed ownership of a statement credited to Bola Tinubu shortly after INEC declared Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun gubernatorial election.

According to Onwu, the ruling party would use lessons learnt from the Osun poll to better prepare itself and its members for the general elections.

Oyetola speaks, reveals next plan after losing Osun governorship election to PDP's Adeleke

In another report, the governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, had urged his supporters to be calm following the emergence of the candidate of PDP Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect.

Oyetola said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election announced by the INEC on Sunday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, noted the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

Source: Legit.ng