A heartfelt throwback post by late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo resurfaced online

The emotional tribute sparked fresh conversations following recent claims about his family background

Many revisited the post and questioned the story behind the actor's closest family ties

A 2017 throwback post by late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo celebrating his “mother,” Mrs Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke, has resurfaced online, sparking fresh speculation amid recent claims that she may not have been his biological mother.

The post, which Alexx shared on Instagram at the time, praised Mrs Jane Ekubo-Okwaraeke for her sacrifices and unwavering support.

Alexx Ekubo’s throwback post reignites family rumours online. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

“Dear Mum, how do I begin? Do you even realise how amazing you are to me? You've been my Rock, my Shield, my prayer warrior, my Voltron, keeper of all my secrets, the one who constantly pushes me to be a better person, my number one ‘Otimkpu’ (Town Crier),” Alexx wrote.

He went on to recall moments when she stood by him during his university days and while caring for his father.

“Oh, Mummy, I remember during my University days, I had invested my all in organising a student shos it started raining heavily, & no one was in attendance. Who did I call to cry to? My mum, who was thousands of miles away, & you cried with me suddenly the rain stopped, & students were able to move freely to attend,” he recounted.

Alexx also promised to fulfil his childhood vow of buying her a car and house, describing her as his “Angel.”

“Baybee’m, don’t worry, I’ll still buy you that Car & House & all the nice things in Life I promised you when I was 7 years old, because promise is a Debt,” he added.

The resurfaced post comes amid allegations by a relative that Mrs Jane Ekubo is not Alexx’s biological mother, and that the two younger siblings often seen with him on social media were adopted children of Mrs Jane.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo’s post about his mum

The claims have stirred emotional reactions online, with many revisiting Alexx’s heartfelt tribute.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Henrietta Nwosu said:

"These people are not serious. The Chioma that they said is not close, was it not the same lady that made that “Give me my money video with Alex, step-mother and step-siblings? They are obviously fighting for his properties."

Angel Uchechukwu Okonkwo said:

"He made a promise to this woman when he was just 7, 7!!! And he fulfilled that promise before he turned 40. This is Alex's mother that we know. Whatever the Ekubo family is scheming right now won't hold water."

Blessing Ibemere said:

"Alex knew all these and wrote his will before his demise. They've checked and nothing for them."

Joy Umoren said:

"The problem is many people don’t know that motherhood is beyond giving birth, it is a call to responsibility ranging from love, sacrifice, strength and nurturing."

What Alexx Ekubo’s throwback post could mean amid ongoing rumours. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister Chioma broke her silence days after her brother’s burial.

A throwback video showed the siblings dancing together at a family function as the woman poured her heart.

This was after a relative of the late Alexx alleged troubling details surrounding his death.

Source: Legit.ng