The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has revealed he will officially unveil his running mate, Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, July 20

The statement is coming after the national leader of the ruling party announced the former Borno governor as his running mate

The APC national organising secretary, Suleiman Argungu, in a statement on Tuesday, July 19, said Shettima would be officially unveiled by 1 pm at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed he will be presenting his running mate, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, July 20.

According to The Punch, the announcement is coming 9 days after the former Lagos state governor picked the former Borno governor as his running mate.

Time, Venue Tinubu will officially unveil Shettima

In a statement issued Tuesday morning by the APC national organising secretary, Suleiman Argungu, Tinubu will unveil Shettima officially at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja by 1.pm.

“The All Progressives Congress will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public,” the statement reads in part.

When Tinubu first announced Shettima as his running mate

After a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC national leader told journalists that Shettima was the ‘chosen one’ on July 10 in Daura.

After the announcement, the ruling party received criticism from some Nigerians, including religious leaders and opposition parties.

Criticism against Tinubu's choice of running mate

The criticism has fueled the news that Tinubu and the ruling party's leadership could consider dropping Shettima and picking a Northern Christian as the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approaches.

However, Tinubu’s camp denied the report, saying the negative review being shared by a selected few would not change the choice of Shettima as runningmate.

2023: Prominent APC governor commends Tinubu’s decision on Muslim-Muslim ticket

Yobe state governor and former chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mai Buni, commended Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party, for picking Shettima as his running mate.

Buni stressed that the Muslim-Muslim ticket would strengthen the party in the 2023 general elections.

The governor maintained that both Tinubu and Shettima have religious tolerance and have been working and living with people of other faiths for a long time.

