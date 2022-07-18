The Arewa Youths have faulted the comment made by the vice presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Kashim Shettima against Labour Party's flagbearer Peter Obi

The coalition group in a serious move, removed Bola Tinubu's running mate Shettima as its patron

Meanwhile, the group alleged that Shettima had, during an interview last weekend, questioned the capacity and competence of Obi, to lead the country as president, in a derogatory statement

A Northern youths group, under the aegis of the Coalition of Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (COAYPANU), has removed the name of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, as its patron.

Recall that Shettima had during an interview on Arise TV last week said that the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi could best be a president in Igboland and not a Nigerian President.

2023: Arewa Youths group removes Kashim Shettima as its patron over the comment made against Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Arewa Youths react, gives reason

Reacting through a statement on Sunday, July 17, by its national president, Mohammed Gwadabe, the group described Shettima’s comment as provocative and perceived bigotry, Daily Nigerian reports.

The group stated that:

“The reckless and retrogressive statement he made against Peter Obi and Igbo presidency is his personal view and not that of our organisation which he was a patron at the time of the provocative statement.

“The era where Arewa youths just accept whatever choices, or decisions made by the APC, is gone for good, and that point must not be taken for granted."

Vanguard reports that it quoted Shettima as saying, "The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has no political base and structure to win the next election in 2023. As far as I am concerned, he’s politically structureless with little or no experience to lead this country.

The group sends message to Nigerians

While condemning Shettima’s comment, as “provocative”, the youth group called on Nigerians “to reject politicians that promote bigotry and other tendencies that threaten peace and unity.”

Source: Legit.ng