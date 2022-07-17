The APC has lost a front line woman leader, democrat and urbane individual whose progressive politics positively inspired many

Kemi Nelson, former southwest women leader of the ruling party died at the age of 66 on Sunday, July 17

A prominent member of the party, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka says her death is a big loss to the APC family nationwide

FCT, Abuja - The deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has expressed sadness over the sudden passing of Chief Kemi Nelson, a chieftain of the party in Lagos state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 17, the APC spokesman described Nelson's death as a big loss to the APC family.

Nelson is a former APC zonal woman leader in the southwest region of Nigeria. Photo credit: @YeyeKemiNelson

Source: Twitter

Ajaka said the deceased was a generous politician, loyal and dedicated to APC as a governing party.

Ajaka, who described Nelson's death as a personal loss to him, also paid condolences to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos state APC family for the loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“Chief Nelson stood for unity and was in forefront of championing campaigns that favoured the lives of APC members and the masses. She never gave up on any responsibility. Her contributions to the successes of APC in Lagos state and Nigeria is beyond measure.”

Ajaka said APC has loss an experienced politician, who as far back as 1992 contested senatorial election for the Lagos West district.

He noted:

“In 1999, she joined Alliance for Democracy and from 1999 to 2003, she served as the Lagos state commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation during the tenure of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has served as the women leader of Lagos state chapter of APC and was later made the southwest women leader of APC.”

“She was the only female serving member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council.”

The APC chieftain said Chief Nelson was a remarkable woman that devoted her life to women’s grassroot mobilization, protecting the cause of women, and encouraging women active participation in politics and setting of goals.

He added:

“Kemi Nelson was a tireless advocate of women and youth emancipation. She stood for all those in the world of politics who are unable to realize their potential.

“In all situations, whether on the public stage or away from the cameras, she has passion for justice, and her deep desire for a better, fairer world for women in politics shone through, and by her attitude.

“She has proven it beyond doubt that women could play a great role in governance and can make a difference.

“Her tireless efforts earned her the APC Women Leader position, not just in Lagos state but the entire southwest.

“By that, the respect of thousands of women politicians across the states who were inspired by her commitment to party politics, democracy, women’s empowerment and eradication of poverty among women defined her person.”

While praying to Almighty Allah for the repose of late Kemi Nelson, Ajaka said her legacy will stand as an example to all of us to persist in our pursuit of progress because she was a woman worth of emulation.

The statement urged Mrs. Nelson's immediate and the entire APC family to be comforted in the fact that the departed soul lived a worthy life.

APC chieftains confirm Kemi Nelson's death, mourns party's women leader

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Gboyega Akosile, the spokesman of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, announced the death of Nelson.

APC spokesman in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, also confirmed her death in a telephone interview describing it as tragic.

The deceased, aged 66, was an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng