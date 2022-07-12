Lagos governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor has announced popular actress, Funke Akindele as his running mate.

This development comes days after collapse of Funke Akindele”s marriage to JJC Skillz crash.

In a sponsored advert monitored by The Nation on Tuesday, Jandor announced the choice of the popular ‘Omo Ghetto’ star.

According to him, Funke is from Ikorodu and Lagos East Senatorial District like the incumbent Deputy Governor and has the overwhelming popularity to garner votes.

Akindele also confirmed the nomination, saying she would work assiduously for the party and for Lagos to have a breath of fresh air.

The Nation observed in the advert that she has dropped “Bello” from her surname.

It was learnt Funke emerged running mate after defeating former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as Dakova and Engr. Teslim Balogun to clinch the slot.

Source: Legit.ng