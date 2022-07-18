On Sunday, July 17, INEC announced PDP's candidate, Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Osun state governorship election

In reaction, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described the win for PDP as a stepping stone to victory come 2023

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, Ortom congratulated Senator Adeleke, the people of Osun and INEC for a job well done while noting the "take over" by the opposition party has just begun

Governor Dr. Samuel Ortom of Benue state has said that senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory in Saturday’s July 16 gubernatorial election suggests that the takeover by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun, Channels TV reports.

The governor, in a congratulatory message on Sunday, July 17, praised Senator Adeleke for his steadfastness, hard work and commitment to the welfare of the people that earned him the victory,

Governor Ortom maintained that the people have spoken.

Ortom praised INEC, Osun residents, others

Governor Ortom also praised the people of Osun state, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the media, civil society organizations (CSOs) and the security operatives for ensuring that the will of the people prevailed.

He said:

“On behalf of myself, the government and the PDP family in Benue State, i congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his election as the Governor-elect of Osun State.

"I am convinced that you will provide an enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they have given you by your election.

“The victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate; Senator Adeleke in the Osun election is a measure of trust and confidence of the citizens on him and the party."

He, however, counselled Senator Adeleke not to take the trust and confidence for granted, just as he urged him to carry everybody along.

Adeleke makes first statement after defeating Oyetola in Osun governorship election

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to his victory in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

Shortly after he was announced as the winner of the poll by INEC, Adeleke took to his verified Twitter page to send a message to his followers and other Nigerians on the social media platform.

"I have brought light to Osun State," he tweeted.

