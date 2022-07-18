Less than six hours after the removal of the Oyo state deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan by the state parliament, a replacement has been approved by the parliamentary house, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The approval came after Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin read a letter from Governor Seyi Makinde seeking the Assembly’s approval of his nomination of Lawal as the deputy governor.

Until his approval as deputy governor, Lawal was Chairman of Oyo State Water Corporation and nominated as Makinde’s running mate for the 2023 governorship election.

As reported by TVC News, Lawal Bayo Lawal is from Kishi, Irepo local government area of Oke Ogun, Oyo state.

He is also a former Attorney General of Oyo state in 1999 under the administration of Governor Lam Adeshina.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng